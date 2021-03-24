Skip Navigation
logo
logo
Saving
Investing
Earning
Spending
Borrowing
acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc
Visit Acorns
Earning

3 tips for growing your business at this point in the pandemic, from a career coach

"I would say this is your time, now more than ever, to embrace digital tools."

Gili Malinsky@Malinskid
Share
Angelina Darrisaw.
Courtesy Angelina Darrisaw

Small businesses took a major hit during the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly one in four, or 23%, of small businesses say they lost revenue as a result, and 11% had to temporarily close, according to a 2021 survey of over 2,400 current and aspiring small business owners by Guidant Financial and the Small Business Trends Alliance.

Still, 78% of small businesses expect to survive the pandemic.

If you're a small business owner or are considering starting a business, it can be hard to come up with the strategies that can help you get by, and even grow, during these uncertain times. Here are three tips from career coach Angelina Darrisaw.

'Embrace digital tools'

One major change in consumer behavior throughout the pandemic has been the shift to online shopping, as people continue to practice social distancing measures and stay home.

To capitalize on the trend, "I would say this is your time, now more than ever, to embrace digital tools," says Darrisaw. "If your website isn't all the way together, now would be the time to correct that. If you're not leveraging online ad campaigns, now would be the time to start learning about them."

VIDEO5:2205:22
This personal chef transformed her business during the pandemic
Grow from Acorns

Video by Mariam Abdallah

Take some time to research what online activities your competitors and other businesses in similar fields are taking on to grow their brands, and see how you can begin using them, too.

Use Facebook, Google, and LinkedIn's free tutorials

There are also plenty of opportunities to learn how to leverage platforms that could help your business grow and that won't cost you anything.

"Many of the large tech companies have free education tools," says Darrisaw. "For instance, Facebook has a tool called Blueprint where you can learn all about how to maximize your Facebook and your Instagram. Google has a whole bunch of tools through a program called Grow with Google. … LinkedIn has a bunch of courses through the LinkedIn Learning platform."

Carve out time regularly to take advantage of these courses and tutorials, and train yourself to use these platforms to your advantage. "I would be learning everything I can about digital and trying to see how I can reach customers," says Darrisaw.

Be prepared 'to pivot'

Many business owners had to rethink their business strategies in order to survive the pandemic. Happy Valley Meat Company, for example, which supplied meat from local Pennsylvania farms to New York City restaurants, figured out how to sell directly to consumers at the onset of the pandemic.

And escape room company Puzzle Break figured out how to make compelling virtual experiences during the lockdowns of 2020.

VIDEO3:5903:59
How escape room business avoided disaster during coronavirus pandemic
Grow from Acorns

Video by Jason Armesto

It's important to be prepared for as many scenarios as possible. "I'd also be thinking about where I might need to pivot," says Darrisaw.

Think of who your customer base is and of all of the different ways you can reach it. Consider, too, if there is another customer base you could be serving. "Are there any areas of untapped opportunity that matter in this moment?" says Darrisaw. This is a great time to find them.

Grow is published by Acorns + CNBC. Acorns helps you invest spare change automatically into diversified portfolios. Download the app today or learn more at Acorns.com.

More from Grow:

acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc

Join Acorns

Start investing your spare change into your future and then grow with us from there. Join now for just $1 per month

GET STARTED

About Us

Learn about the Acorns + CNBC partnership and the financial experts helping you grow your knowledge.

Learn More

Follow Us

All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. The contents presented herein are provided for general investment education and informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any specific securities or engage in any particular investment strategy. Acorns is not engaged in rendering any tax, legal, or accounting advice. Please consult with a qualified professional for this type of advice.

Any references to past performance, regarding financial markets or otherwise, do not indicate or guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements, including without limitations investment outcomes and projections, are hypothetical and educational in nature. The results of any hypothetical projections can and may differ from actual investment results had the strategies been deployed in actual securities accounts. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Advisory services offered by Acorns Advisers, LLC (“Acorns Advisers”), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Brokerage and custody services are provided to clients of Acorns Advisers by Acorns Securities, LLC (“Acorns Securities”), a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (“SIPC”). Acorns Pay, LLC (“Acorns Pay”) manages Acorns’s demand deposit and other banking products in partnership with Lincoln Savings Bank, a bank chartered under the laws of Iowa and member FDIC. Acorns Advisers, Acorns Securities, and Acorns Pay are subsidiaries of Acorns Grow Incorporated (collectively “Acorns”). “Acorns,” the Acorns logo and “Invest the Change” are registered trademarks of Acorns Grow Incorporated. Copyright © 2021 Acorns and/or its affiliates.

NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns Grow Incorporated.

© 2021 Acorns

Privacy PolicyTermsAd ChoicesContactSite Map