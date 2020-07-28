35% of Americans are 'very worried' about surprise medical bills: Here's how to handle them

Kelley Long, consumer financial education advocate for the AICPA and founder of the newsletter Financial Bliss, was shocked recently when she received a surprise medical bill after a routine primary care visit.

Her regular doctor had a substitute doctor filling in for her while she was on maternity leave. During the appointment, "I asked if I should start getting mammograms because I was 10 years younger than my mother had been when she was diagnosed with breast cancer," Long says.

Because Long asked about the possibility of a mammogram, the doctor coded the visit as a follow-up visit, rather than the free annual preventative care visit Long was expecting, and she received a bill in the mail for $130.

She disputed the bill in writing, included a deadline for response and cc'd her insurance company. Ultimately, it was resolved when her physician's office manager called Long and the bill was canceled.

If you've had a similar experience to Long's, you know that the stakes can be a lot higher, too.

More than 1 in 3, or 35%, of Americans polled in the February 2020 KFF Health Tracking poll reported feeling "very worried" about being able to afford a surprise medical bill. In February, the Journal of the American Medical Association published a survey of 350,000 people, and the researchers found that 1 in 5 Americans who have planned elective surgery are hit with surprise bills that can be as high as $2,000 over what their insurance would typically cover.

That's a tough pill to swallow, especially when, according to a January Bankrate survey, only 41% of Americans have $1,000 in the bank to cover an emergency.

Here are five steps you can take to handle, and even negotiate down, surprise medical bills.