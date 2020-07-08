3 ways to help people who are out of work right now

The coronavirus pandemic has devastated the U.S. economy, with half of Americans saying that they or someone in their household has lost their job or otherwise lost income, according to an April NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll. Even though 4.8 million jobs were added in June 2020, tens of millions of people are still hurting for work throughout the country. If your situation is more stable, though, there are still ways to help others who really need it. Large gatherings for events like concerts and theater, for example, are "going to take a long time to come back," says Ernie Tedeschi, economist at financial advisory firm Evercore. Various organizations continue to raise money and offer grants to people like performers and bartenders, many of whom don't know when they'll be able to start working again. Here are three ways to help those in need of an income right now.

Donate to people in hard-hit industries

Theater workers, touring musicians, even actors and tech people from the world of film and television don't know when they'll be able to get back on stage or the screen to entertain audiences. Broadway, specifically, announced it wouldn't be opening its doors again until sometime in 2021. Organizations like The Actors Fund, Broadway Cares, and MusiCares have each set up funds where people can donate specifically to Covid-19 relief for members of their communities, with each organization using the funds for medical assistance, work placement assistance, and one-time grants of $1,000 or $2,000 for those in their industries.

Video by David Fang From restaurants to hotels, the hospitality industry, too, was hit hard by the pandemic. According to recent CNBC reporting, hotel demand will not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2023. For those typically working in food and hospitality, organizations like the Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation, One Fair Wage, and Unite Here have set up Covid-19 relief funds providing cash assistance, helping with health insurance coverage, and retraining workers for new jobs as the industry finds its footing.

Donate to workers at your favorite establishments

Many businesses, from movie theaters to restaurants, set up their own GoFundMe campaigns for their specific furloughed or laid-off workers. If there's a particular business you've frequented and want to direct assistance to, check out its website and see if there's a way to help its workers.

Twenty/20

Donate within your community