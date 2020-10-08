How to invest in gold without buying gold

There are plenty of reasons investors might want to allocate a portion of their portfolio to gold. Maybe they're worried about inflation or the enduring value of the U.S. dollar. Maybe they want an investment that doesn't behave like stocks or bonds. Maybe they want to build a tractor beam, hold the world ransom, and thwart Austin Powers once and for all. Whatever their reasons, investors in the sparkly stuff have had an excellent year. The price of gold has risen 25.5% so far in 2020, nearly keeping pace with the tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq, and crushing the 6% return in the S&P 500. The return includes a 7% decline in the price of gold from its August high.

You may be wondering whether it's worth buying the precious metal on the dip. To answer that question, it helps to understand what drives gold prices and the gold's track record of doing what investors want it to do, the interference of foppish British spies notwithstanding.

Four reasons investors buy gold

It's a store of value. Gold has been currency for thousands of years. People who are worried that the world is coming to an end or that their dollars will become worthless buy gold in the knowledge that it will always have worth. "When the proverbial excrement hits the fan, the perception is that gold is one of the few stores of value," says Dmitriy Katsnelson, deputy chief investment officer at Wealthspire Advisors. For this reason, investors tend to pile into gold if they see geopolitical turmoil on the horizon. Gold becomes more attractive when wealth-preserving alternatives don't yield anything. Investors tend to gravitate toward gold when interest rates hit rock bottom. Currently, yields on government bonds and short-term cash accounts are failing to keep up with the rate on inflation. "If you're losing 1% annually investing in treasuries, and gold rises alongside inflation, you're presumably doing better with gold," says Jason Draho, U.S. head of asset allocation, Americas, for UBS Global Wealth Management. It's a hedge against inflation. Investors who expect inflation to rise buy gold on the theory that its value will rise along with the cost of goods and services. Theoretically, the rising value of gold in your portfolio can offset the diminishing buying power of your greenbacks if inflation spikes. Gold's actual record on this is iffy, though. In overlapping 12-month periods between December 1973 and May 2020, the price of gold rose faster than inflation only 51% of the time, according to data from Fidelity. It diversifies your returns. Unlike stock prices, which largely move based on underlying fundamentals such as corporate earnings growth, or bonds prices, which are sensitive to movements in interest rates, movements in gold prices are driven purely by investor sentiment. "The big attraction with gold is diversification. Its movements aren't well correlated to stocks and bonds. It's an asset class by itself," says Brian Cayon, chief investment officer at Waukesha State Bank Wealth Management.

Video by David Fang Given those reasons, it's not hard to suss out the mechanics behind gold's huge run this year and the recent pullback. Low interest rates should get a lot of credit for the run-up, says Draho, and a slight uptick in Treasury yields is at least partly responsible for the recent decline. The unprecedented government stimulus package raised inflation concerns among investors, since pumping money into the economy is thought to be inflationary. The President's tweet throwing the timing of a second stimulus into doubt has tempered inflation concerns, for now.

How to buy gold without buying gold itself