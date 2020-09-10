The investing strategy that made Warren Buffett rich: Do this, he says, and 'you basically can't lose'

Warren Buffett, arguably the most famous investor on the planet, has a net worth of around $83 billion. He is frequently described as a value investor. What does that mean? And can anyone be a value investor?

Value investors are bargain-hunters

Yes, nearly anyone can be a value investor in that the concept is easy to grasp. It's a way of approaching investing like sifting through a pile of clothes in a bargain basement or scouring for coupons. Value investors look for diamonds in the rough: investments or companies that are undervalued and have significant opportunity to grow and appreciate. Its principles were developed by Buffett's mentor, his one-time Columbia University professor Benjamin Graham. Value investing is a type of fundamental investing, meaning that it uses straightforward, publicly accessible company data like its market capitalization, profits and losses, and anything else you might quickly glean from a company's quarterly report.

Video by Stephen Parkhurst

How value investing made Buffett rich

Let's look at Berkshire Hathaway, the Omaha, Nebraska-based $500 billion company of which Buffett is chairman and chief executive. It had much humbler beginnings. The company has roots going back to the 19th century, when it started as a Rhode Island-based textile company going by the name of the Valley Falls Company. Several mergers and decades later, it became Berkshire Hathaway. The company began to have financial problems, partly because of changing trends in the textile industry as a whole. That's when Buffett decided it was time to strike. He started his acquisition of Berkshire Hathaway in 1962, began adding insurance companies to his holdings (including GEICO), and the rest is history. Although he told CNBC in October 2010 that buying Berkshire Hathaway was his "biggest mistake ever," he meant that if he had gotten into insurance earlier, the company would be worth $400 billion instead of a mere (at the time) $200 billion. Buffett continued to use this model: Find an undervalued stock, take the leap of faith of buying it, and hold on to it for the long haul. Today, Buffett is the world's seventh-wealthiest person, and investors eagerly track and mimic his investments. Maybe you're not in a position to buy entire companies like Buffett, but you can do the next best thing: Buy stock.

Video by Stephen Parkhurst

What's the difference between value investing and 'Buy low, sell high?'