'You can control the fees that you pay' for investments, says ETF firm CEO: Here's the best way

Look just about anywhere in the world of investing, and you'll find a topic that's up for debate. Are stocks overvalued? Will Gen Z investors be able to earn a decent return? Should I experiment with investing in dogecoin? There are few clear answers. One point that's not up for debate, no matter who you ask: Fund fees are coming down, and that's good news for investors. According to the latest Morningstar fund fee study, the average expense ratio for U.S. mutual funds and exchange-traded funds was just 0.45% in 2019, nearly half of what it was two decades earlier (0.87%). The shift comes as fund providers have slashed fees on index funds and ETFs to practically, or in some cases literally, nothing, in the hopes of attracting investor dollars. "Fees are really important — they matter a lot in long-term investing," says Will Rhind, CEO of ETF firm GraniteShares. "And cost is something that you can control. You can't control the market or how the IRS is going to tax you, but you can control the fees that you pay." The best way to keep costs under control: investing in a passive fund. Passively managed funds seek to replicate the performance of an index, and because they needn't pay a high-priced fund manager to trade in and out of positions, the portfolios come cheap. On average, active funds charged an expense ratio of 0.66% in 2019. The average cost among passive funds was just 0.13%.

Video by Courtney Stith Cost-conscious investors can pay even less. Fidelity customers, for example, have access to four mutual funds that track large swaths of the market and charge no expense ratio at all. Customers at other brokerages can get exposure to major indexes, such as the S&P 500, through ETFs that charge as little as 0.03%. And even though billions of dollars are spent by financial institutions trying to figure out how funds can provide superior returns, it's the little numbers that count over the long term for investors. "The only data point we've found that is in any way reliable in predicting future fund success is fees," says Ben Johnson, director of global ETF research at Morningstar.

How high fees erode long-term investing results