3 ways to lower stress, anxiety during omicron surge: Each can ‘take no more than 30 seconds,' says psychologist

Last week I had a Covid scare. On Saturday I went on a second date. We walked around the Union Square holiday market in New York City and shared an empanada, then he tested positive for Covid the following day.

If you're fully vaccinated and have been exposed, the CDC recommends waiting 5-7 days before getting tested. That limbo period while I was waiting to get tested was excruciating and I felt the underlying anxiety that comes from the uncertainty all day.

Lots of people are having this same stress as omicron surges across the country.

"You're actually playing out each of those scenarios ― the worst-case scenario, the best-case scenario, and everything in between," says Amishi Jha, professor of psychology at the University of Miami and author of "Peak Mind," about these moments.

"There's no question that stress is bad for the body," she says, but it can have an effect on the decisions you make in your day-to-day life as well. When people are stressed out, for example, they're more impulsive with how they spend, according to a March 2019 study of 1,011 U.S. adults conducted by The Decision Lab.

If, like me, you've found this particular Covid-19 surge to be especially nerve-wracking, Jha recommends doing three mindfulness practices to de-stress and refocus on the tasks at hand. You can do these "whenever you feel like you need to," she says, and each "could take no more than 30 seconds."