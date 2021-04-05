How a mom in Atlanta makes thousands of dollars a month in passive income teaching graphic design on Skillshare

Gia Graham had been working as a business owner and designer in Atlanta for 11 years when her second son was born premature and she was forced to take a step back. "I was full time [at home] with him for almost two years," she says. "I almost lost it. I was bored!"

She started illustrating on her iPad and eventually began posting her work on a dedicated, "no pressure" Instagram account. By August 2019, she had amassed 7,000 to 8,000 followers who kept asking her, "How do you do this?"

After looking into various educational platforms to see how she could teach her illustration techniques, Graham chose Skillshare, a subscription-based learning site whose classes often involve projects and assignments. In August 2019, she posted "How to Create a Perfect Color Palette for Digital Art" and realized both that it was well-received and that she genuinely loved teaching.

Today, Graham, 46, is one of Skillshare's top teachers, offering six design-based classes altogether. The platform's classes are mostly prerecorded, and teachers are paid per class minutes watched every month. Graham makes an average of 6 cents per minute and her monthly minutes watched range from 80,000 to 152,000. That adds up to thousands of dollars per month in passive income.

Here's how she was able to build her hustle, and her advice for anyone curious to try teaching on Skillshare.