How to make money with creative side hustles, from people who earn thousands on sites like Etsy and Twitch

Figure out if you have a skill that's marketable

Consider the artistic skill set you have. No matter how offbeat or niche it might seem, there could still be a market for it. Nicole Harrington, who lives in Tucson, Arizona, with her husband and two kids, never imagined she could make substantial money selling crafts on Etsy. "I didn't think I had the skill set to be marketable on Etsy," she recently told Grow. "I'm not a maker."

The Harrington family. Photo by John Connelly

Still, realizing even a small stream of income from the site could make a difference in the family's monthly finances, she decided to try selling some items anyway. After first experimenting with selling jewelry, Harrington realized she had a better option. Since Tucson residents could no longer recycle glass bottles, she had noticed there were lots of those around, and Harrington's grandfather had left her the equipment to cut and fashion bottles. Her business, Looking Sharp Cactus, which now refashions bottles into household items like serving trays, brings in tens of thousands of dollars per month.

Show people how your art is made

Sometimes the process of creating art is just as interesting, and potentially lucrative, as the final product itself. Singer-songwriter Sereda had been working in music for nearly a decade without much traction. She'd sold songs to a few movies and commercials and even acted in Netflix's "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile," but wasn't able to find official representation as a musician. Despite the myriad rejections, Sereda kept honing her craft and investing in equipment to help make the best-sounding music she could. "I had been investing all the money that I made from these little music things into building my studio here in my own home," she recently told Grow.

Sereda streaming on Twitch. Courtesy Sereda

In May 2019, a friend introduced her to livestreaming platform Twitch, and Sereda decided to start livestreaming her songwriting and creative process. The idea caught on. Today, her Twitch channel boasts more than 200,000 followers and brings in an average of $4,500 per month. Sereda attributes her success, in part, to really opening up the songwriting process to a wider audience. "It's like this aspect of the music industry that is so shrouded in secrecy," she told Grow. "You almost never hear about major artists and what they're doing in the studio. ... I will show people how a song is made from scratch."

Figure out how to fill a need