How to make good money selling used tech online

While at home during the coronavirus pandemic, many people are taking the opportunity to clean out their closets and to see if their used items are worth any money. Don't forget to check in your junk drawer, too: Old technology and media can still be worth hundreds of dollars at trade-in sites.

Decluttr, a site that buys used tech like CDs, video game consoles, and cameras, said in a recent blog post that it had seen a 24% increase in activity between March and May. Trade-ins of old cellphones, specifically, were up 36%.

Depending on the item and its condition, you could pull in substantial money. At Decluttr, for example, a CD could be worth up to $3, while Apple computers, like a top-of-the-line MacBook Pro, could fetch as much as $1,700.

You may be able to make more money by selling a gadget yourself, but trade-in sites can make the process of finding a reliable buyer faster and easier. They are "really good for people that don't want to [work too hard] to sell anything," says Daniella Flores, a side hustle blogger. "They just want to get rid of it."