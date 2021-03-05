You can make thousands of dollars a month teaching online: Here's how

Try out different companies

Brett Stevens picked up online teaching in 2015 after adopting three siblings, Eric, Wyatt, and Thad, and realizing her 9-to-5 job just wasn't working for her family. Instead, she started teaching Chinese kids English on sites like VIPKid, which pairs English-speaking teachers with students for 25-minute classes and pays $7 to $8.50 per class. Piecing together classes from VIPKid and other sites like GoGoKid ultimately helped Stevens make $5,000 per month. Her advice? When you're figuring out which platforms you want to teach on, try different sites.

Brett Stevens. Courtesy Brett Stevens

"Back in 2015, there were tons of kids in China who were looking to take classes and there were very few teachers," she says. So there wasn't a lot of competition. Today, the market is flooded with teachers vying for the same positions. Stevens suggests trying to teach on both sites that have been around for a long time and new ones that have just gotten started. "That's your best bet to get your foot in the door," she says.

Show appreciation for your students

Jade Weatherington started teaching essay writing on Outschool, a platform offering classes for kids ages 3-18 on subjects ranging from arts and crafts to geometry to LEGO, after her daughter asked to be homeschooled. Weatherington had been teaching on an array of platforms for years, but by her third month on the site she'd made $5,000 from just two courses and realized she should focus her efforts on Outschool. She's now teaching nine courses on the site and netting $10,000 per month. Her advice? Work on building relationships with kids and parents.

Jade Weatherington. Courtesy Jade Weatherington

To do so herself, Weatherington shows students "appreciation that they came to [my] class" by thanking them directly, she says. She also sends messages to parents to say, "Thank you so much for signing your child up for my class. I hope to see them again." This kind of effort not only helps ensure these kids sign up for more of her classes, but encourages parents to spread the word about her work. "Word of mouth is the biggest part of my success," she says.

'Believe in yourself'

Single mother of three Danira Cancinos started her baking business in 2012, selling to friends and her local community and slowly growing her customer base. Among her signature baked goods were her caramel apples, created with a recipe that allowed for the caramel to be soft instead of hard and chewy. After years of requests from customers, in 2019, Cancinos finally agreed to teach people how to make her caramel apples online using Facebook Live. Running the course just twice grossed her more than $126,000. "I never imagined being able to make this type of money," she says.