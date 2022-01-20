Millennial mom whose passive income side hustle brings in $12,500/month: My goal was 'to quit a full-time job and work for myself'

Rachel Jones, 34, who goes by a pen name for privacy, has long dabbled in side hustles. Throughout her full-time career, most recently as an administrator in higher education, she has also worked as a freelance writer contributing to various blogs.

"My goal was always to do enough side hustles to eventually be able to quit a full-time job and work for myself," she says.

So when Jones, who's based in Inland Empire, California, was on maternity leave in 2018, she decided to dedicate that time to building out two side hustles: a blog and an Etsy shop.

"Etsy is a really powerful platform for digital products" like printable cards and spreadsheets, she says. "You just upload it when you create the listing and then [the site] automatically delivers the product for you." She decided to make a few budget planners and savings trackers, priced anywhere from $2 to $10, and try selling them on her store.

Jones had less time to dedicate to her projects after maternity leave, but she noticed Etsy "was still making about $50 a month with just a handful of products" and without any effort on her part.

So when she went on maternity leave again in 2020, Jones decided to focus her efforts on building out the store and learning how to make it more successful. Today, her shop, the name of which she prefers to keep secret lest copycats replicate some of her more niche products, features more than 200 printable items and grosses an average of $12,500 per month in passive income.

It brought in nearly $150,000 in 2021 altogether.

Jones quit her administrative job in June 2021 and is now focusing on her hustles full time.