Bermuda offers 1-year visas for remote workers: Here's how much it costs to move abroad during coronavirus

Look at visa application fees and income requirements

Wherever you hope to move, expect that you might have to prove you have dependable sources of income and pay a visa application fee. If you want to move to Barbados using the Welcome Stamp program, the fee is $2,000 for individuals and $3,000 for families. You'll only incur that charge if your visa is approved. In Bermuda, the visa application fee is $263. To obtain a visa, many countries also require you to show you are making a certain amount of money. For example, to move to Georgia there is no visa application fee, but you must "have the financial ability to pay taxes while staying in Georgia and should have a minimum monthly salary of $2,000," according to the "Remotely from Georgia" website page. To move to Estonia, you must prove you make at least $4,150 per month, and to move to Barbados you have to prove you make at least $50,00 per year. Bermuda does not require monthly income from workers.

Meis in Teotihuacan, Mexico. Courtesy Cecilia Meis

Research health insurance plans

Moving to another country holds many of the same financial considerations as moving to another state, , says Mark La Spisa, a certified financial planner and president of Vermillion Financial Advisors in South Barrington, Illinois. Health care is one of those financial concerns. "Every country will be different," he says. "You need to ask: 'Can you buy into the system? What policies do they have?'" This is especially important if you are a senior or have preexisting conditions, he says. Meis purchases "nomad" insurance from Safetywing, a company that sells medical insurance to travelers. For preventative care or minor health issues, she says she researches and relies on local health-care systems. "In my experience, they are more comprehensive and far cheaper than U.S. health care or purchasing a preventative plan for abroad," she says. "Everything from prescription birth control refills to dental fillings, flu vaccines to roadside 'emergency' treatment after a minor motorbike spill was a simple and very affordable process."

Find out what taxes apply to you

So long as you're a U.S. citizen, you'll need to file a U.S. tax return and pay taxes. If you are establishing residency abroad, even temporarily, you might be required to pay taxes there, too. Look up what the tax structure is of where you want to move and how much of your income will need to be allotted to paying taxes, La Spisa says. "Look up what's the real estate taxes, what's the income taxes," he says. For example, Bermuda, has no income tax. Meis also suggests watching out for value-added tax (VAT), which are similar to a sales tax and can "get costly," she says. "If you're there for long periods, do your research and look into your visa options that aid with VAT tax," she says. Depending on the country and the terms of your visa, you may be able to claim a refund for VAT paid.

Make sure you'll have the money to travel home