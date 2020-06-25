What 'the best investors' do when markets get bumpy, according to a finance industry insider

'Not paying attention is the best thing you can do'

Perhaps the best thing you can do, experts say, is to tune out the news — especially if you're relatively young and not nearing retirement age. Hy has some unique insight into dealing with the craziness in the markets: He spent more than a decade working in the finance industry in New York, and recently wrote a blog post explaining "How to sleep like a baby (during a bear market)." Hy says that he's been able to weather three bear markets and recessions over the years by sticking to a buy-and-hold strategy. He first started investing when he was in high school, and since then, he says he's "never sold a share in his life." Other experts agree: "Not paying attention is the best thing you can do" to alleviate your stress and anxieties about the market, says Amy Shepard, a financial advisor at the financial firm Sensible Money in Arizona.

The best investors are the ones who forget they have an account — that's the strategy I try to use. Khe Hy Creator, RadReads.co

Find your 'number'

But for those who struggle with their investments, particularly during times of high volatility, Hy recommends calculating and remembering your "number," which tells you how much exposure your money has to the market. "The 'number' is your total exposure to equities multiplied by 50%," he says. That number, converted to dollars, tells you what you'd have if your investment portfolio were reduced by half. For example, if 90% of your $100,000 is invested in stocks, which is in line with what experts recommend for investors in their 20s and 30s, then you would divide $90,000 in half to get your "number," which would be $45,000, or how much you could see wrung out of your portfolio if the market were to fall by 50%. It's a rough estimate, but "just knowing, having that number" in your head, he says, can help you rest easy when the market takes a more modest tumble. You're essentially conditioning yourself for a worst-case scenario, so you can easily shake off more mild market drops. Figuring out your number can also help you gauge your risk tolerance and help you find a portfolio allocation that will help you reach your goals and still stay calm when the market is rocky. While Hy's tactic may be useful, other experts say that perhaps the easiest, most effortless way you can head off your instincts to panic during periods of volatility is to simply look the other way — at least for a while.

Have a plan and stick to it