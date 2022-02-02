'Get a bottle of wine' when talking money with your partner, financial therapists say: Here's why

While interviewing couples for her new book, "Financial Adulting: Everything You Need to be a Financially Confident and Conscious Adult," Ashley Feinstein Gerstley noticed that, like her and her partner, many people had very different money instincts than their significant others. If one was a saver, the other one was often a spender.

Couples like this can end up more polarized. "A spender becomes more spend-y because they are feeling restricted by the saver, and the saver becomes more save-y because the spender is spending," she says. "This is where the tension comes in."

If you and your partner's money habits are at odds, you might have a tendency to talk around your finances, as to avoid conflict. Instead, Gerstley suggests, try confronting it head on. "I'm a fan of the 'money party,'" she says.

Having a money party means picking a recurring time and place where all money concerns will be discussed. This can hopefully keep tensions about your finances from leaking into your everyday interactions.

"We deal with it at this time," she says. "We set an intention and a space. This is the time to listen and be compassionate with each other."

Make these conversations enjoyable, adds Ashley Agnew, the director of relationship development at financial advisory firm Centerpoint Advisors. "Get a sitter, get a bottle of wine," she says. "You're in this together. Have fun and treat it with love as you would anything else in the relationship."