The $600-a-week unemployment benefit expires July 31: Experts say this is how you should prepare

July is shaping up to be a stressful, anxiety-ridden month for millions of Americans. Although many people were hoping to return to work as the coronavirus pandemic subsided, some parts of the country may need to return to lockdown as cases surge in states like Texas and Florida. The U.S. is still "not in total control" of the outbreak, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a White House health advisor, recently told a Senate panel. And Fauci warns that things could get worse before they get better, too, with cases topping 100,000 per day if more stringent measures aren't taken. While policymakers still grapple with getting the outbreak under control, it's been three and a half months since the CARES Act was signed into law, offering $2.2 trillion in stimulus measures to American households and businesses. Perhaps most importantly, the CARES Act included $1,200 stimulus checks for most households and beefed up aid for those receiving unemployment benefits with an extra $600 per week. But the extra $600 in supplemental aid is set to expire at the end of July. And so far, there's no concrete plan to continue or replace that aid. Eviction and foreclosure protections are also soon expiring (or have expired) in states and cities across the country.

Video by Stephen Parkhurst Altogether, experts say it amounts to an "income cliff" for many households. For perspective, if the $600 supplemental benefit does expire, it "would be equivalent to getting a 50% to 75% pay cut overnight to a huge chunk of the American population," Ernie Tedeschi, an economist who served under the Obama administration, recently told The Washington Post. Because these stimulus measures have, in large part, propped up the economy over the past few months, the big questions are this: What happens if, or when, these measures expire? And what can you do to financially prepare?

Currently, there is no plan for more stimulus measures

There are some current proposals to help remedy the situation. Back in May, for example, Democrats in the House passed the HEROES Act, a $3 trillion stimulus bill that would've provided American households with a second round of stimulus checks and extended the $600 unemployment benefit until the end of January 2021, among other measures. But that bill stalled in the Senate, as Republicans have, so far, been unwilling to take it up for a vote due to concerns about the law's potential fiscal impact. This week, Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer called for an extension to the $600 unemployment benefit, and wrote in an op-ed for left-leaning think tank Data For Progress that the benefit should be tied to the unemployment rate as a part of a new stimulus proposal — the American Workforce Rescue Act. "Our proposal would tie unemployment benefits to a specific indicator, or 'trigger' — in this case, a state's level of unemployment — meaning the benefit amounts are adjusted to account for fluctuating economic conditions, not arbitrary political calculations in Washington," Schumer writes.

Our proposal would tie unemployment benefits to a specific indicator ... meaning the benefit amounts are adjusted to account for fluctuating economic conditions, not arbitrary political calculations in Washington. Charles Schumer Senator, D-NY

Under Schumer's proposal, after July 31, the $600 per-week benefit would "remain in place until a state's three-month average total unemployment level falls below 11%. The extra $600 benefit amount would then begin to gradually phase out by $100 for each percentage point decrease in the unemployment rate, until it falls below 6%." Schumer says that currently, 33 million Americans are either receiving unemployment benefits or awaiting approval. Schumer's plan is one of many that have been introduced over the past several weeks aimed at shoring up benefits for the unemployed. Other ideas, such as Republican-backed plans to offer "return-to-work bonuses," seem to have lost steam as states have had to backtrack on reopening plans. In short, the fate of augmented unemployment benefits — and any additional stimulus at all, really — is largely in the hands of Senate Republicans, and specifically, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. McConnell recently said that Republicans are willing to pass another stimulus bill following the Senate's July recess, but there's no word yet on whether that would include an extension to the $600 unemployment benefit, or another round of stimulus checks. President Trump, however, has said that more stimulus will be coming at some point, and that it'll be "very generous." Any bill that does pass the Senate, House, and gets the OK from President Trump may come through at the last minute. Congress recently did pass a last-minute lifeline with a vote to extend the Paycheck Protection Program — which offered forgivable loans to businesses if they keep employees on their payrolls — through August 8, just before the program expired. "Maybe the benefit will extend, maybe not," says Leon C. LaBrecque, a certified financial planner at Sequoia Financial Group in Troy, Michigan. "In either case, plan ahead. It wasn't raining when Noah built the ark."

How to prepare for the August 'income cliff'