We retired at 27 with $600,000 and started our dream company, thanks to these money moves

In 2018, when my husband and I were both 27 and had accumulated $600,000 in savings, we quit our jobs. We purchased a 2008 Sprinter van, converted it to a camper, and set off traveling the country. We were able to travel on just $30,000 and saw some of the most amazing sights. That had been our goal since 2015. At that time, my husband Matt and I were both working as engineers. Together, we brought home around $250,000. We were living in a small town in the Central Valley of California that wasn't a great fit, and the hours Matt was working were beginning to take a toll. We started learning about the financial independence community and saw a path to early retirement through saving and investing. We ran the numbers and began saving 70% of our incomes. We kept up that pace for three years, but we started to feel burned out and realized that we needed to take a step back from the hustle and finally take the leap to start traveling. We had saved up $600,000 over five years of full-time employment. When we decided to hit the road, most of our funds were in untouchable 401(k) accounts, but we had about $150,000 in cash at our disposal. We loved traveling, but while on the road, we found ourselves inspired to start a brand new venture, a company inspired by our passion for healthy eating: a cake mix company for people with low-carb and keto diets called Sweet Logic.

Our No. 1 saving strategy: Cut back on housing costs

When we lived in California, our biggest saving strategy was renting out three bedrooms in our four-bedroom house. When we did that, we were able to cut our housing expenses and really ramp up our savings rate. We were careful with our money in other ways that mattered, too. We never purchased a car for more than $5,000, for example, and always paid cash up front, so we never had a car payment. And we creatively used credit card points to fund our travels.

Going back to work — on our terms