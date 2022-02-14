Drivers are being 'slammed by inflation,' expert says: How to save money on car insurance

If you need further confirmation that things are more expensive, this week's update on the consumer price index made it official: Prices in January were 7.5% higher than they were a year ago. That's a level not seen in 40 years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The CPI measures the cost of an array of consumer goods from utilities to fuel to groceries.

One of the categories that saw the biggest price jump was used cars: They were more than 40% more expensive than they were 12 months ago, according to BLS. Prices for new cars haven't jumped quite as high, but they're still 12% more expensive than a year ago.

Whether you're on the market for a new-to-you vehicle or not, one major cost all car owners share is also on the rise, says Sarah Foster, economics writer at Bankrate: your insurance premium.

"Auto insurance rates are a very under-looked area where inflation is hiding right now," Foster says, and, considering how much prices for other things associated with driving are increasing, she says it only makes sense that auto insurance premiums would follow suit.

"Not only are drivers paying more at the pump or spending more money on a car when they're in the market for it, but they're also spending way more on insuring it," Foster says. "Every kind of aspect of being a driver has been slammed by inflation."