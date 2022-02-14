Millennial mom on track to save $3.5 million: The goal is to 'never have to work again'

'Figure out what your goal is'

Before beginning any financial journey, "the most important thing you need to do is figure out what your goal is," she says. Jones doesn't necessarily mean the superficial financial goal, like having $15,000 in your emergency savings, but the personal goal behind that financial figure. People think, "'I want to get out of debt,'" she says. "And it's, like, that's cool. But why? Why is getting out of debt important to you?" Is wiping out your loans helpful because it'll enable you to save up for that three-month vacation in Costa Rica, for example? To be able to buy your first home? Or to someday be financially independent? When you can connect to the deeper meaning behind your financial goal, it will be a lot easier both to negotiate your life around it, and to stick to your plan in the long term.

'It's not about deprivation: It's about trade-offs'

One important thing to remember as you plan your budget: "I think it's not about deprivation," she says. "It's about trade-offs." Take inventory of your daily, weekly, and monthly expenditures. Among them there will be expenses you can't avoid, like your rent or mortgage, your bills, your groceries, and any debt, and there will be expenses that are more discretionary, like going out to the movies or flying out to the beaches of Puerto Rico twice a year.

Video by Stephen Parkhurst When it comes to your discretionary spending, consider what is truly important to you, and see if you can cut down on the rest. If you love going on monthly hiking adventures but don't care as much about that weekly cocktail you've been drinking, cut down on the latter and set some of that aside toward your savings goal. Jones quotes Ramit Sethi in his philosophy toward spending: "Spend lavishly on the things you enjoy, and then cut like crazy on the things that don't matter to you."

'There's YouTube videos, there's podcasts, there's blogs, there's books'