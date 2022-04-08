Sell your old iPhone, laptop now before the 'value just vanishes into the ether,' expert says: Here's the best way

If you were gifted a new set of Airpods for Christmas or bought yourself a new laptop on Cyber Monday, you probably still have its predecessor lying around somewhere.

Instead of keeping it in a drawer or under you bed, you could sell it for a good chunk of money, says Byron Binkley, founder of Sella, a service that will sell your used items for you on marketplaces like Craigslist, eBay, and Facebook.

"It's a great time to unload gadgets and electronics that may have been replaced over the last six months during the holiday season," he says. "They depreciate quickly. That value just vanishes into the ether."

Even if your device is a bit older, you can probably sell it for a decent price. "By and large the value [of old tech gear] extends beyond what people think," Binkley says. "People think a four-year-old laptop or iPhone is not worth it [to sell], but it is. They should definitely sell those."

Before you list an item, decide what is most important to you: whether it sells for a lot of money or with minimal effort on your part. Depending on your priorities, you can go about selling your old tech gear in different ways.