How to make money without spending a cent: Many side hustles don't have 'any sort of upfront cost at all'

"Out of the 450 different side hustles that we rate," says Sidehusl.com founder Kathy Kristof, "only about 50 have any sort of upfront cost at all."

If you're considering starting a side hustle , deciding what to do or which services to offer can be the hardest part ― especially when you're short on start-up money. Luckily, many side hustles are free to dive into.

When it comes to figuring out which gig is the best fit, "play to your strengths," says Kristof, and consider "whatever you do regularly."

In particular, take inventory of three things:

Once you review your skills, interests, and resources, start perusing sites like TaskRabbit, Fiverr, Upwork, and Thumbtack to see what like services people are offering that intersect with those strengths. If you think you could rent out your space or items, Google sites that offer you a chance to do so.

For most of these platforms, you list your services for free, then, "you decide when you want to be available, what you want to charge," says Kristof. "And then the platform just takes a commission." Fiverr takes 20% of every sale on its site, for example.