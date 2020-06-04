4 easy ways to support black-owned businesses

Find black-owned businesses

Apps, marketplaces, and directories make it simple to find a black-owned business that can sell you a product or service that you're looking for, whether locally or online. Black Nation is an "all-in-one directory for you to find black-owned businesses," says Budhoo. The app is free to download in the iTunes app store and features more than 5,000 businesses in sectors ranging from law to apparel to event planning.

eatOkra is an app and nationwide directory of black-owned restaurants, featuring thousands of eateries, ranging from bakeries to seafood spots.

WeBuyBlack is an online marketplace of more than 1,000 black-owned businesses around the world in categories ranging from toys to pet supplies.

Local publications from the L.A. Times to the Washingtonian are publishing lists of local black-owned businesses. See if your state or city paper is doing the same, and if it's not, make a request for a comprehensive list.

On social media platforms, users are posting lists of black-owned businesses to support. Check your Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook feeds. You can also always post an ask for recommendations.

'Buy something'

Nearly 59% of small businesses say their revenue decreased by more than 75% since the coronavirus became a widespread concern, according to a Main Street America survey of more than 5,850 small businesses. Bottom line, says Budhoo, is that once you've found the type of business and service you're looking for, "buy something." Customers are the lifeblood of any company, and the more you stream your dollars into these businesses, the stronger they'll be and the more likely they'll be to survive. If you've found a business you want to support but what they're offering isn't relevant to you right now, you could buy gift cards for yourself and others to use later. "Black people and people of color have been creating businesses for years and years, but typically they're bootstrapped," nurse turned-tech-entrepreneur Tanya Sam told Grow last year. When owners must rely on their own savings to grow their businesses, with little to know outside capital, or what's known as bootstrapping, they face numerous challenges.

Rate them highly

For every 10 Yelp reviews a business gets, it experiences an average of two percentage points of revenue growth, according to Brookings. Once you've shopped at a black-owned store or eaten at a black-owned eatery, take a minute to write a positive, detailed review of it to let others know it's worth their money. After you've done that, consider sharing your positive experience on social media.

Spread the word