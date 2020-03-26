Student loans during coronavirus: Should you take forbearance and other questions about payments

As the economic fallout from the coronavirus continues, legislators have put together several relief packages aimed to address the needs of student loan borrowers. More than 45 million Americans are currently grappling with student loan debt, and monthly repayments can be steep: The average monthly payment for graduates was nearly $400 in 2019. Earlier this month, the Department of Education announced that all borrowers with federal loans would have their interest rates automatically set to 0% for at least 60 days. The change went into effect retroactively on March 13. Now, borrowers with federally held student loans have the option to request a temporary forbearance, meaning they can suspend student loan payments for 60 days. This time frame could be extended as long as six months if the House passes the $2 trillion stimulus bill that was passed by the Senate on Wednesday. When choosing the best course of action for your student loan repayment, you'll want to weigh the pros and cons of each option based on your situation. Here are a few things to consider as you proceed.

Forbearance is 'actually a great option' for many right now

Experts often advise against requesting forbearance because interest still accrues during this period. That adds to the total debt when loans enter into repayment again. However, with new zero-interest rules also in place, this temporary suspension could provide a great deal of relief as Americans brace themselves for what will likely be a rough couple of months. "Normally we don't like forbearances because they accrue interest, and therefore leave students in worse shape than when they started," says Betsy Mayotte, president and founder of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors. "Now, because of the 0% interest rate, it's actually a great option if someone has been financially impacted by the pandemic." The coronavirus has already triggered a record-breaking increase in unemployment and left 3.28 million Americans jobless. This number is expected to increase in the coming weeks. "The bottom line is that if you're financially impacted and you can't afford to make the payments and pay your rent or feed yourself, take the forbearance," says Mayotte.

How to suspend your student loan payments

Whether or not you decide to suspend your payments will depend on a number of factors. You'll want to think about how much you owe, the amount you pay each month, and if that money could be better put to use to cover your living expenses. It's also important to know whether your loans are private loans or federal loans. Private student loan borrowers are not eligible for federal relief packages. However, if you fall within this category, check in with your lender to see if they've put any measures in place to allow for late payments or postponements. If you haven't been keeping a detailed record of your loans, there are two ways to find out if your loans are federally held: Call your student loan servicer and ask them

Visit Studentaid.gov and verify that the Department of Education is listed as your "lender" If your loans are federally held, you'll have to visit your individual student loan servicer's website, or call in, to request the suspension. Remember, though, that a postponement is not a cancellation. Eventually, your student loans will enter back into repayment. If you do opt for the forbearance, use the opportunity to not only give yourself a little breathing room, but also to figure out what your repayment game plan once your loans start up again.

Make extra payments if you can

If your financial situation hasn't changed in response to the coronavirus, though, you may want to take advantage of these changes to get ahead on your debt repayment. Can you continue making your payments? If so, it's in your best interest, experts say. And, if you can take it a step further, making extra payments will help you out down the line. "If you haven't been financially impacted by the pandemic, it's an opportunity to make some payments," says Mayotte. "This way, you end up paying a small part of the loan off, interest-free, which can be a really smart thing, financially." Student loan interest typically accrues on a daily basis. Paying off your loans while they aren't accruing interest will lower your principal balance and therefore decrease the total amount that you pay over the entire life of the loan.

"Before all of this happened, we were making a lot of extra payments towards our loans and getting them paid off," says Whitney Sinecoff, a Virginia-based caretaker who has just over $57,000 in private and federal student loans combined. "I actually just paid off one of my $10,000 loans on March 6, and then everything started to fall apart within the last week or so." Sinecoff says that she plans to stop attacking her loans aggressively but will make the minimum payments. "As long as we are gainfully employed and able to make the minimum payments, we will probably go ahead and do that and save loan suspension for when we are in crisis mode," says Sinecoff.

Prioritize your emergency fund