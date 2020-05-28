Still waiting on a stimulus check? Don't call the IRS and do look for a debit card, expert says

1. Was your 2018 or 2019 income too high?

If your earnings are above the income threshold, then you're not eligible for a stimulus payment and should not expect to receive one. This threshold varies depending on how you file your taxes. If you're a single filer, the threshold is $99,000; if you're married filing jointly it's $198,000; and if you're a single parent filing as "head of household" it's $136,500. Figure out how much you should expect to get using our calculator.

The government bases your stimulus amount on your adjusted gross income, or your income minus certain deductions, that you reported on your most recent taxes. If you haven't filed your 2019 taxes yet, they'll use your 2018 return. Individuals who earn up to $75,000 a year will be eligible for a maximum relief payment of $1,200. If your salary is more than $75,000 but less than $99,000, you're eligible for a reduced payment. The government will base the amount you receive on a sliding scale, with the amount falling by $5 for every $100 in income above $75,000. If your income in 2018 or 2019 put you above the threshold to receive an economic impact payment, you may still receive a check after you file your 2020 tax return. "You can claim the payment when you file your 2020 tax return next year if your income fell this year and made you eligible," Holtzblatt explains.

2. Do you have direct deposit set up with the IRS?

The IRS gave taxpayers until May 13 to provide the agency with their bank account and routing numbers so they could receive their stimulus payments via direct deposit. If you didn't provide the IRS with your correct bank information, you'll likely receive a check — or a prepaid debit card — by mail, and that could be the reason for the delay, Holtzblatt says. More on those debit cards, below.

3. Did someone claim you as a dependent?

If you earned income last year or the year before, but your parent or guardian claimed you as a dependent on their latest tax return, you won't be eligible for a economic impact payment this year, says Holtzblatt. Your parent is eligible to receive up to an additional $500 per dependent child as long as that child meets the government's eligibility requirements. If you aren't claimed as a dependent in 2020, you could receive an economic impact payment after next year's tax cycle, Holtzblatt explains. "You may be able to claim the payment on your 2020 tax return if your [dependency] status changed this year," she says.

4. Would you have been ineligible based on your 2018 income but eligible in 2019?

If this is the case, there might be a delay in getting your payment, especially if you filed your 2019 tax return by mail, Holtzblatt says.

Video by Jason Armesto

5. Was your latest tax refund held up because of a question about your income or dependents?

If so, it's possible, depending on your tax situation, that you won't get a payment at all or your payment will be delayed, Holtzblatt says.

6. Is your income close to the cut-off for eligibility?

"The IRS is sending checks to people with lower income first," she explains. So if your income was just below the $99,000 threshold for receiving a stimulus check, that could be the reason your payment is taking longer to be distributed.

7. Did you recently get a mystery debit card in the mail?