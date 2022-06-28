'It's easy to get upside down' on your credit card with inflation, says analyst. Here's how to use rewards to your advantage

If you're feeling like your credit card is slowly melting your wallet lately, you're not alone. Historically high inflation is costing American households an extra $460 per month, according to economists at Moody's Analytics. And lot of those extra expenses are going on plastic. After hitting $841 billion in the first three months of 2022, U.S. consumer credit card debt is expected to hit all-time highs this year, industry analysts say. With interest rates set to continue to rise as well, credit cards can be viewed as a sort of double-edged sword for consumers looking to keep up with higher prices. If you dutifully pay your balance off every month, your cards' cash-back deals and rewards points can help alleviate higher costs. But if you run a balance, you'll owe interest payments than can compound the longer you go without catching up. Interest rates on credit cards are currently 16.8% on average, according to Bankrate. The key is not going for the former and ending up with the latter, says Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst with Bankrate. "You don't want to be chasing 5% cash back if you're paying 17%, 20%, even 25%" in interest, he says. "It's easy to get upside down on that." To avoid that scenario, be sure to opt for a card that is consistent with your life stage and spending habits. Here's how Rossman says you can do it.

Beginners: 'Prioritize low fees'

Hurdles have gotten higher of late for those looking to open their first credit card, notes Rossman. "You talk to Gen Xers, and they'll tell you they were basically handing them out on the quad in college," he says. "Now 21 is more or less the barrier unless you can prove sufficient income. And beyond that they want you to have credit and experience, but how do you get it?"

Video by Stephen Parkhurst One way to build credit, he offers, is by starting out with a secured credit card. The cards require a deposit equal to your credit line — a virtual guarantee to the bank that you'll have sufficient funds to pay off your debts. These aren't prepaid cards; you'll still have to pay your balance every month. Doing so will help you build a credit history if you don't have one. "They're a bit limiting, but it's really hard to get in trouble there," says Rossman. As a young person, you're generally only going to qualify for cards with lower limits and higher interest rates. That's why, if you're building credit and go with an unsecured card, you'd be wise to keep things on the conservative side until you know you've established responsible spending habits. "Start out with a safe product. I'd prioritize low fees over rewards," Rossman says. "Don't get suckered in by 3% rewards if you're going to owe 20% in interest."

Intermediate: Cash-back cards offer 'universal appeal'

If you've established a track record of responsible spending and on-time payments, it may be time to level up to a card that offers more in the way of rewards for going about your everyday spending. For many people, adding a card that pays cash back on your purchases is a great step up, says Rossman. "Travel cards get a lot of headlines, but they're also more complicated. Most people like the simplicity and universal appeal of cash back," he says. "Paying no annual fee and getting 2% cash back might not be the sexiest, but it's hard to beat for most people, unless you really want to play 'the game,'" of juggling multiple credit cards to maximize rewards.

Video by Mariam Abdallah You'll want to keep monitoring your spending to make sure you're not overwhelmed, but if you're paying on time and in full, a flat cash-back reward can feel like a rebate on everything you buy, says Rossman. "You're buying stuff you would have bought anyway and you're getting a risk-free return across the board," he says. "If it's 2% across the board, that can really add up."

Advanced: 'Know thyself' before getting a high-fee rewards card