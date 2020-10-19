Now is 'prime time' to try an old-school investing strategy that can boost your returns

As you get older, you may find yourself beginning to question the aphorisms you heard over and over as a kid. And rightly so. Medical researchers have discovered that an apple a day does not, in fact, keep the doctor away. And anyone who has waited tables can tell you with certainty that the customer is not always right. The financial world has its pithy little sayings as well, which are worth investigating as you mature as an investor. Among the oldest and most oft-repeated: "Sell in May and go away." The phrase is thought to have origins in jolly old England, where merchants, bankers, and fancy gents would leave London and escape to the countryside for the hot summer months. Financial markets tended to take snooze while the moneyed classes were away on holiday, the thinking went, before perking back up upon their return in the fall. Well, sure, you might think, but most modern Americans, even financial honchos, don't summer at their country estates. But look into long-term seasonal performance in the broad stock market, and some patterns do begin to emerge. Investors who pay attention to them can boost the performance of their portfolios over time. And historically, the end of October has been a great opportunity to take advantage. "October is prime time to make some portfolio tweaks," says Jeff Hirsch, editor-in-chief of The Stock Trader's Almanac, which tracks historical investing data.

The best six-month period for stocks starts Nov. 1

The Stock Trader's Almanac shows the stark contrast in the performance of the stock market between the six-month periods beginning May 1 and November 1. From 1950 through 2018, stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial average posted an average annualized return of just 0.6% from May 1 to October 31. The average annualized return investing from November 1 to April 30: 7.5%. To put that in perspective, a $10,000 investment in the May-October period would have netted you $1,461 after 69 years, according to The Stock Trader's Almanac. Investing during the November-April period would have made you more than $1 million.

The divergence in the data no longer comes down to fox hunts and polo matches, but rather to normal behavioral patterns, says Hirsch. "The planet we live on is top heavy — most of the people live in the northern hemisphere," he says. "During the summertime, people are away from trading desks, away from their portfolio, and spending more time at pool clubs, in the backyard, and playing golf. That all takes away from the cash flows into the market."

Video by David Fang

How to take advantage of seasonal stock market trends