If the IRS owes you a past-due refund check, you'll 'absolutely' get it by end of year, commissioner says

The IRS has more than 20 million unprocessed returns from previous years, some dating back to 2020. The backlog, caused by years of budget cuts, understaffing, and pandemic-related office closures, should "absolutely" be resolved by December, IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig told lawmakers Thursday.

"As of today, barring any unforeseen circumstances, if the world stays as it is today, we will be what we call 'healthy' by the end of calendar year 2022, and enter the 2023 filing season with normal inventories," Rettig said.

Rettig's assurance before the House Ways and Means Committee comes days after the tax agency announced plans to hire 10,000 new employees to help with the process.

Most of the refund delays were "due to discrepancies between amounts claimed on the returns and amounts reflected in the IRS's records," according to the National Taxpayer Advocate's annual report to Congress, which was released in February.

The most common discrepancy involved the Recovery Rebate Credit filed by taxpayers who didn't receive their stimulus checks, or Economic Impact Payments, the prior year. "The IRS issued more than 11 million math error notices to taxpayers due to Recovery Rebate Credit discrepancies with the IRS's records," the report said.

If you're due money, don't give up: "Stay on top of the IRS and state tax departments for what is rightfully yours," says certified public accountant Sheneya Wilson, the founder and CEO of Fola Financial.

While you may have waited on hold for hours with the IRS last year, "contacting the IRS and processing times actually have been a bit better in my experience for this year," Wilson says. "We've been able to resolve client problems and complete their tax history more quickly this year compared to last for sure."