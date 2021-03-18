Half of U.S. women say their tax refund will be 'very important,' compared to only a third of men

It's no secret that mothers, and women more broadly, have borne the brunt of much of the societal upheaval during the pandemic. Unemployment during the pandemic has been disproportionately higher for women than it has been for men, and women's participation rate in the labor force is at a 33-year low, according to the National Women's Law Center.

Now, new survey data offers a glimpse at some of the broader effects of the "she-cession." More than half of women in the U.S. say that this year's tax refunds will be very important for their overall financial wellbeing, according to a survey from CreditCards.com. That's up 25% from a year ago.

It's also notably higher than it is for men, of whom only about a third said their 2021 tax refund will be very important for their financial wellbeing.

The striking gender differences are likely products of systemic inequalities between women and men that have been exacerbated by the pandemic, says Ted Rossman, an industry analyst at CreditCards.com.

"Even before the pandemic, women were considerably more likely than men to say that a tax refund was very important to their finances," Rossman explains. "Last year it was 39% of women and 26% of men who said these tax refunds were very important. This year it's 51% of women and 35% of men."