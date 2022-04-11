'Impractical Jokers': 'For most of our adult lives, we had no money,' which helped us make smarter moves

It took years for James "Murr" Murray and Brian "Q" Quinn, stars on TruTv's "Impractical Jokers," to achieve success. When their reality TV show — where the comedians and lifelong friends from Staten Island, New York, compete to embarrass each other in public with outrageous dares — launched in 2011, Quinn and Murray already had established careers.

"We didn't even get on TV until I was 36 and we didn't start making money in TV until I was in my 40s," says Quinn. Prior to selling their TV show concept to TruTV, Quinn worked at the New York City Fire Department where he served for eight years. "We all grew up pretty blue collar," he says.

The values Quinn learned by growing up with little to spare helped shape his money habits. "We always lived kind of old school, like the money is going to run out," he says.

The same was true for Murray, who is now 45 and used to work in TV production: "For most of our adult lives, we had no money," he says. "Up until two years ago, I had never owned a house and I'd never owned a car."

That helped them maintain a conservative mindset around spending, Murray says: "I think I was for sure smarter in my financial decisions because I wasn't successful until I was older."