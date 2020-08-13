10 jobs in high demand this summer: Several pay over $60,000 a year

For the third month in a row, the U.S. labor market has added more than a million jobs, with the unemployment rate falling to 10.2% in July 2020. Industries like leisure and hospitality added 592,000 jobs; government added 301,000 jobs; retail added 258,000 jobs; business services added 170,000 jobs; and health care added 126,000 jobs. If you're applying for a job that may heighten your risk of contracting the coronavirus, make sure to ask your prospective employer what measures they're taking to keep their workforce safe, and make sure to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's prevention protocols. Here are 10 jobs that were in high demand in July, according to job board site Monster, as well as their median salaries, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Barista

Baristas work at coffee shops making caffeinated beverages like lattes and cappuccinos, cleaning equipment, and attending to customers' needs. Median salary: $10 per hour

Personal care aide

Personal care aides assist people with disabilities or cognitive impairments, as well as elderly clients, with daily tasks like bathing, washing dishes, organizing schedules, and going to doctors' appointments. Median salary: $11 per hour

Preschool teacher

Preschool teachers educate and care for younger children before they enter formal kindergarten programs. They teach skills such as identifying colors, shapes, and numbers, ensure kids get physical activity, and monitor their emotional development. Typically, preschool teachers need a relevant associate's degree to be considered. Median salary: $30,520 per year

Medical assistants

Medical assistants measure patients' vital signs, administer injections per physicians' directions, and take on administrative tasks like entering patient information into medical records in places like doctors' offices and hospitals. Some employers may require an applicant to have graduated from a postsecondary education program to be considered. Median salary: $34,800 per year

Retail supervisors

Retail supervisors manage and coordinate the activities of sales workers anywhere from large department stores to small local businesses. They may also oversee budgets and accounting. Median salary: $38,550 per year

Mental health counselors

Mental health counselors help people better understand and improve their mental and emotional states. They help clients deal with issues like substance abuse, marital problems, stress management, and parenting. Counselors are typically required to have a master's degree in their field, as well as a state recognized license. Median salary: $42,840 per year

Concierge

Concierges tend to work at hotels and motels, ensuring standards of cleanliness and appearance are met, answering guests' questions, managing staff, and so on. Some previous work experience may be required. Median salary: $54,430 per year

Loan officers

Loan officers work for financial organizations such as banks and contact potential customers to see if they are in need of a loan. They assess applicants' information and credit score to see if they qualify for a given loan, and they approve loan applications. Their work can span mortgages, auto loans, and private student loans. Most loan officers need a bachelor's degree, and loan officers who approve mortgages must be licensed in their state. Median salary: $63,270 per year

Insurance underwriter

Insurance underwriters decide whether to approve applications for insurance like life insurance, health insurance, and auto insurance by determining the risk of providing them to an applicant. These positions usually require a bachelor's degree. Median salary: $70,020 per year

Postsecondary teachers