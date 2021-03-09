3 in-demand skills that ‘can help you stand out’ to employers in 2021

Self management

As millions of jobs have gone remote during the pandemic, soft skills like self management have become highly coveted by employers, according to a recent post by Fairygodboss. Self management includes active learning, a high tolerance for stress, and flexibility. Demonstrate that you've honed your self-management skills in your resume by including points that highlight different capabilities you've learned on the job, how you've managed tight deadlines, and your ability to juggle multiple projects and prioritize whatever your bosses found most important. In the interview itself, discuss problems you've helped solve and give examples of how you've managed your time and kept yourself motivated while working from home.

Video by Courtney Stith

Communication skills

"The U.S. is now fundamentally a service sector economy," says Pollak, with "people persuading each other and selling to each other and solving each other's problems." As such, communication skills are becoming more and more important to employers. These can include "business communication skills like dealing with clients and customers" and "writing emails and speaking clearly," says Pollak. Here are her suggestions. "Make sure there are no spelling errors and grammatical errors" on your resume.

If you've written articles or blog posts, or created content on social media platforms like TikTok that showcases your ability to communicate an idea, make sure to highlight those in your resume.

Before a video or in-person interview, practice interviewing with friends or family to prove you can speak clearly and succinctly.

After any video or in-person interview, "follow up with a thank-you note," says Pollak.

Tech savvy