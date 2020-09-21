Skip Navigation
The 11 most in-demand jobs for the second half of 2020: Some pay $68,000 a year or more

From pet caretaker to registered nurse to insurance underwriter, here are 11 jobs that are in demand for the rest of 2020, according to career site Monster.com.

Gili Malinsky@Malinskid
Twenty/20

The U.S. economy has taken a massive hit during the coronavirus pandemic, but job seekers remain optimistic, according to a September 2020 Monster poll of 997 U.S. respondents. As many as 58% of candidates are optimistic that the job market will turn around by the end of the year.

Monster has identified 11 in-demand jobs that have demonstrated "consistent growth from June to August 2020" and are "predicted to offer the best opportunities through the end of the year."

Here are 11 jobs to consider as you continue your search, along with their median salaries and qualification requirements.

Warehouse worker

Warehouse workers prepare orders by packing boxes and ensuring they get shipped correctly. They take stock of inventory and do maintenance on equipment. Almost every industry needs warehouse workers. Companies like Amazon have been hiring thousands during the pandemic, and the company just announced it is hiring more.

Median salary: $23,000 per year

Medical biller

Medical billers manage patients' payments to health-care providers and oversee their insurance claims to insurance companies. Some employers may require candidates to have a certification in medical billing or an associate's degree in health information technology.

Median salary: $32,000 per year

Pet care worker

Pet care workers are responsible for a variety of tasks related to the well-being of animals on a farm or in a medical center, for example. These include monitoring animal health, providing the animal with food and water, upholding the facility's sanitation, and ensuring animals get exercise.

Median salary: $32,000 per year

Laboratory technician

Laboratory technicians work in a variety of labs performing activities such as chemical tests, monitoring and recording test results, maintaining lab equipment, and cleaning the lab space.

Median salary: $33,000 per year

Barber/cosmetologist

Barbers and cosmetologists wash, cut, color, and style people's hair. They must graduate from a state-approved barber or cosmetology program and are required to have a license to work.  

Median salary: $35,000 per year

Quality inspector

Quality inspectors work in places like manufacturing plants ensuring products manufactured meet industry and client standards, testing products for functionality and durability, and recording test results. 

Median salary: $35,000 per year

Personal care aide

Personal care aides assist people with disabilities or cognitive impairments, as well as elderly clients, with daily tasks like bathing, washing dishes, organizing schedules, and going to doctors' appointments.

Median salary: $37,000 per year

Loan processor

Loan processors work for organizations such as banks and contact potential customers to see if they are in need of a loan. They assess applicants' information and credit score to see if they qualify for a loan, and they approve loan applications. Their work can span mortgages, auto loans, and private student loans.

Most loan processors need a bachelor's degree, and loan processors who approve mortgages must be licensed in their state.

Median salary: $39,000 per year

Registered nurse

Registered nurses administer patients' medicine and treatments, teach patients and their families how to manage illnesses and injuries, perform tests and analyze results, record patients' medical histories and symptoms, and more.

These positions require an associate's or bachelor's degree in nursing or a diploma from a nursing program. Nurses also must be licensed through the state.

Median salary: $68,000 per year

Insurance underwriter

Insurance underwriters decide whether to approve applications for insurance like life insurance, health insurance, and auto insurance by determining the risk of providing them to an applicant. These positions usually require a bachelor's degree.

Median salary: $71,000 per year

Web developer

Web developers work with clients to build their websites. They write code and manage a site's technical aspects, help determine the website's layout and look and monitor its traffic. Generally, web developers need knowledge of programming and some graphic design, and they may also need an associate's degree.

Median salary: $92,000 per year

Apply for these jobs on sites like Monster, ZipRecruiter, LinkedIn, or Indeed. If you're concerned about being exposed to the coronavirus on the job, ask your prospective employer what kinds of precautions they're taking to lower workers' risks.

