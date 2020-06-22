6 in-demand jobs you can do from home: Earn up to $118,000 a year

A third of Americans think physical offices are "a thing of the past," according to a national WalletHub survey of 300 respondents, and 82% of adults forced to work from home due to Covid-19 would like to continue doing so at least part time, according to a CreditCards.com survey of 2,768 U.S. adults. However Americans feel about physically going back to work, from medicine to education, more employers are giving employees opportunities to work remotely as they continue to gauge the threat of the coronavirus. Career site Indeed identified which remote jobs are most in-demand and their average salaries. Here are six of the most in-demand jobs on the site that can be done from home.

Entry-level sales representative

Sales representatives sell products such as medicine or office supplies directly to wholesalers, manufacturers, and businesses, rather than to consumers. They also often handle administrative duties such as tracking purchases. Depending on what goods a sales rep is selling, such as tech or science-related goods, the job may require a bachelor's degree. Average salary: $50,978 per year

Insurance producer

Insurance producers, also known as sales agents, sell products like life insurance and auto insurance. They must be familiar with the details of the products they're offering and meet sales goals. Some may be required to make presentations pertaining to their field. Insurance agents must be licensed in the states where they work. Average salary: $62,960 per year

Real estate agent

Real estate agents help clients buy, sell, or rent their properties, from mansions to studio apartments. They advise clients on best prices for their properties, take clients interested in buying or renting to see potential homes, and mediate negotiations between buyers and sellers. All real estate agents must be licensed by their state. Average salary: $69,218 per year

Regional sales manager

Sales managers, who take more of a leadership role, are responsible for organizations' sales teams. They respond to customer complaints, prepare budgets for the team, analyze company sales, and help their agents develop techniques to acquire new customers. Most sales managers need a bachelor's degree and at least some experience in the sales field. Average salary: $95,886 per year

Political affairs officer

Political affairs officers work at organizations like the United Nations and the U.S. State Department keeping abreast of political events happening in a given region of the world, writing analytical reports about those events, giving policy recommendations to officials, and undertaking any administrative tasks related to the role. Many positions require some higher education in fields like international relations and geography, as well as previous experience in similar policy-related positions. Average salary: $107,449 per year

Loan officer