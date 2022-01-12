'It's no surprise' pay isn't keeping up with inflation, says former Amazon recruiter: How to ask for more money

'Focus your conversation on the value you bring'

When you're sitting down to talk with your boss, you could open the conversation by saying something like, "The rate of inflation is increasing dramatically, and I'd like to talk to you about my existing salary and how we're making sure that it stays equitable to compete in the current inflation rate," says Mustain. Or you could bring up the inflation rate later in the conversation as a way to boost your argument for higher compensation. Whenever you decide to mention it, remember that the most important argument in the conversation is your performance. "Focus your conversation on the value you bring because that's ultimately what is going to" convince your employer to give you that pay increase, says Angelina Darrisaw, a career coach and founder and CEO of C-Suite Coach. Think about the parameters of your job and the goals your boss set for you and outline how you've met or exceeded them. Say you're in sales and your monthly goal is to make 30 sales. If you've consistently made 35, highlight that. Beyond any other points you might make, proof that you've excelled at your job is what's going to convince the higher ups that "this is a valuable employee that is driving a lot to the success of my business. I don't want to lose that person," says Darrisaw.

Start 'taking on other interviews'