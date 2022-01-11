Insurance companies will cover the cost of up to 8 at-home Covid tests a month: 4 questions answered

Private insurance companies will be required to pay for up to eight over-the-counter, at-home Covid tests per month, per member, according to a press release by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

The coverage kicks in on January 15.

This is a "massive shift," says Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos, a pulmonary and critical care medicine specialist at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, since "the three things that will help end this pandemic are vaccines, tests, and face masks."

Making the vaccine free removed a major obstacle to accepting it for lots of people: "The vaccine's biggest barrier has not been economics, it has been misinformation," he says. The hope is that the new policy will make this true of at-home tests, as well. "It removes a manmade barrier to allow people to make the best, most health conscious decision," Galiatsatos says.

For Americans trying to save money, this policy will prove especially useful. If the typical cost for a two-pack of tests is $24, it could save Americans almost $200 per month.

Here are four questions about the new policy, answered by health professionals.