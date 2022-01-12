The 'old convention' for saving in retirement won't work anymore, expert says: Here's how to shift your strategy

Following the conventional wisdom can get you far in the investing world. That's because much of the advice for building a successful portfolio is based on rules that generally stay the same.

For example, investing enough to get a matching contribution from your employer in your 401(k) is a mathematical no-brainer because you essentially earn free money. And the earlier and more consistently you invest, the longer compound interest has to do its thing.

But not everything in personal finance comes down to mathematical equations, and the state of the markets can force experts to rethink the thought process behind advice that was once considered to be tried-and-true.

Take the advice around how to invest in retirement. In the standard model followed by many financial advisors as well as the folks who manage target-date funds, the investors hold a majority of their portfolios in stocks when they're young before gradually shifting the bulk of their assets toward less-risky assets, such as bonds, up to and through their retirement.

For years, the strategy made sense. But with inflation on the rise and interest rate hikes on the horizon, that strategy doesn't look as attractive, says Brian Robinson, a certified financial planner at SharpePoint in Phoenix, Arizona.

"We're at an inflection point," he says. "People would use the old convention that you should take 100 or 90 minus your age, and that's how much you should have in equities, with the rest in fixed income. The data just doesn't support that anymore."

So what would financial advisors have you do? Opinions vary, but many say you'd be wise to plan on investing more in stocks throughout retirement. Here's how they say to do it.