'Typically, investors are 'better off buying than bailing' when markets are choppy, says chief strategist

After what felt like months of smooth sailing, investors have recently been through choppy waters. After six straight days of declines, stock prices looked to be headed for another negative day Monday, before staging a dramatic afternoon comeback. The S&P briefly fell into correction territory but ended the day 8.1% off the index's all-time high from early January. Stocks fell again Tuesday morning before rallying in the afternoon to post only modest losses on the session, and major indexes turned in results were mixed Wednesday. When you see big red numbers on your portfolio page, your first instinct might be to panic and sell your biggest losers. But if you take a moment to step back and put recent declines into the context of both market history and your goals as an investor, you may realize that it could be wise to move in the opposite direction. "Knowing market history is like virtual Valium," says Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. "Understand how quickly the market tends to get back to break-even. Typically, investors are better off buying than bailing." Read on for how investing experts suggest investors cope with short-term bouts of market volatility.

Put recent performance into perspective

The latest bout of turbulence in the markets is coming because investors are nervous about a less friendly Federal Reserve that is balancing multiple priorities, says Stovall. "There are worries out there that the Fed is doing three things at once: tapering bond-buying, raising rates, and trimming the balance sheets." That's caused investors to retreat from riskier assets, such as fast-growing tech stocks, to seek refuge in less volatile investments. It's important for investors to remember that these sorts of pullbacks aren't at all uncommon, says Stovall. "Meaningful declines, meaning declines of 5% or more, have happened, on average, every 104 calendar days," he says. "We've had 97 such declines, not including this one, since World War II." Investors can take heart in how fast the market typically recovers, he adds. "For pullbacks between 5% and 10%, the market has gotten back to breakeven in 1½ months, on average," he says. "Among declines of 10% to 20%, the average is only 4 months." In other words, he says, "by the time you convince yourself to finally sell, the market may be getting ready to bottom."

Down markets can be 'buying opportunities' for long term investors

Another important way to contextualize market downturns is by considering the broader picture of your investing goals. If you're a young person investing for retirement, you're decades away from needing that money. Even if the latest market shakiness turns into a full-fledged bear market, it would have to last more than five years to eclipse the longest bear on record. Given the stock market's historical upward trajectory, bear markets have been relative bumps in the road for buy-and-hold investors.

Video by Helen Zhao To that end, it's worth viewing a down market as an opportunity to buy investments at a discount, says Christine Benz, director of personal finance and retirement planning at Morningstar. "For people whose main goal is retirement, if they're 20 or 30 years out, they should think of these periods as buying opportunities," she says. "Think about increasing your savings rate, if you can." Benz isn't recommending dumping the balance of your bank account into the market once the numbers get low enough for your liking. Markets go up and down, and it's impossible for anyone, even the pros, to perfectly time or predict their movements. Invest at consistent intervals whether the markets are headed up or down, Benz advises, a strategy known as dollar-cost averaging. Better yet, she suggests, set your accounts to automatically invest on your behalf. "The beauty of automatic investment is not having to think about these inflection points," she says.

Certain investors can make some adjustments