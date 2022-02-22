Don't let the Russia-Ukraine conflict affect your portfolio strategy, says investing chief: 'Scary things come and go'

Stocks were down Tuesday as investors continue to monitor the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two Ukrainian separatist regions after announcing Monday that his government would recognize their independence. The latest losses have seen the stock market end a day in correction territory — generally defined as a 10% decline from recent highs — for the first time in two years. As of Tuesday's close the S&P 500 sat 10.25% below its January peak. For long-term investors, who may fear things will get worse before they get better, it's essential to put the potential impact of global turmoil into perspective, says Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network. "There's a lot of talk that this is going to be bad for markets, and the question you have to ask yourself is why?" he says. "There really isn't a lot of direct impact on markets, except that it's a scary thing. Scary things come and go." That isn't to say that your portfolio couldn't dip deeper into the red. But history indicates that conflicts tend to have a short-term impact on markets, and experts say that investors would be wise to behave accordingly. Here's how.

Investors: Take the long view amid geopolitical conflict

When the threat of war becomes imminent, investors tend to retreat, at least initially. In 24 cases of military or terrorist actions tracked by Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA, the broad stock market showed an average decline of 1% on the day that bad news came out, and an average total decline, from peak to trough, of just over 5%. But once conflict breaks out, investors tend to push markets back up in short order. The S&P 500 posted positive returns during World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and the Gulf War, for instance, according to the CFA Institute. In fact, the 11.4% average annual return during those periods outruns the index's long-term average return. "The only geopolitical crises that arguably caused bear markets were the two oil shocks of the 1970s because both triggered recessions," economist Ed Yardeni wrote in "Predicting the Markets: A Professional Autobiography." "Geopolitical crises that don't cause recessions don't usually trigger bear markets."

'Volatility is a natural part of the stock market'