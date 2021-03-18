IRS delays Tax Day until mid May: Here's how the headlines could affect your money

Markets surged to new highs Wednesday. Unemployment claim figures are worse than expected. Plus, there's a new May tax deadline. Here's how the headlines could affect your money.

Markets make a comeback

Stocks climbed higher Wednesday as investors cheered news that the Federal Reserve expects to keep interest rates near zero for the next two years. The central bank also upgraded its economic outlook. The Dow gained 0.6% and closed above the 33,000 mark for the first time. The S&P jumped 0.3% and closed at a record high, while the Nasdaq gained 0.4%. The major indexes were mixed Thursday morning.

Jobless claims worse than expected

More Americans than expected filed first-time unemployment claims during the week ending March 13, according to Labor Department figures. Jobless claims totaled 770,000 for the period. That's an increase from the prior week and worse than economists expected.

IRS pushes Tax Day to mid-May

The IRS announced Wednesday it will delay the federal tax filing deadline until mid-May. You now have until May 17 to file and pay federal taxes. But if you pay estimated quarterly taxes for your side hustle or small business, those Q1 payments are still due April 15. Also note that states set their own deadlines. It's unclear yet whether they'll offer filers more time, too. In general, the sooner you file, the sooner you can get a refund or address any problems you run into early on, says Timothy Gagnon, an associate professor of accounting at Northeastern University: "Just because the deadline was extended, doesn't mean people should take more time on their taxes," he says. A notable exception: If you collected unemployment benefits last year, experts say it's best to wait a bit longer to file your return. The recent Covid-19 relief package retroactively changed the tax rules to waive the federal tax on $10,200 in benefits for 2020, and the IRS and tax software providers are working to accommodate that provision.

Video by Stephen Parkhurst

