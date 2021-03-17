IRS delays the tax deadline to May 17: Here's why experts still suggest you file ASAP

The IRS is giving taxpayers an extra month to file, delaying the tax filing deadline to May 17, according to CNBC. Traditionally, Tax Day is April 15.

The news comes a day after a bipartisan group of legislators sent a letter to the IRS and Treasury Department, urging them to extend the tax filing deadline to July 15. The lawmakers argued that the IRS and taxpayers need time to grapple with the changes laid out in the American Rescue Plan. The American Institute of CPAs and the AARP also requested a postponement of the deadline.

The decision will give taxpayers an extra month to file as well as pay their 2020 federal taxes.

It's unclear whether states will follow suit. Last year, after the IRS announced that taxpayers would have until July 15 to file their federal taxes due to the pandemic, 41 states that have a personal income tax also postponed their April 15 filing and payment deadlines to July 15, according to the Journal of Accountancy. A few set different deadlines.

Despite this year's extension, it still might be in your best interest to get your 2020 taxes filed ASAP. Here's why.