IRS delays the tax deadline to May 17: Here's why experts still suggest you file ASAP

The IRS is giving taxpayers an extra month to file, delaying the tax filing deadline to May 17, according to CNBC. Traditionally, Tax Day is April 15.
The news comes a day after a bipartisan group of legislators sent a letter to the IRS and Treasury Department, urging them to extend the tax filing deadline to July 15. The lawmakers argued that the IRS and taxpayers need time to grapple with the changes laid out in the American Rescue Plan. The American Institute of CPAs and the AARP also requested a postponement of the deadline.
The decision will give taxpayers an extra month to file as well as pay their 2020 federal taxes.
It's unclear whether states will follow suit. Last year, after the IRS announced that taxpayers would have until July 15 to file their federal taxes due to the pandemic, 41 states that have a personal income tax also postponed their April 15 filing and payment deadlines to July 15, according to the Journal of Accountancy. A few set different deadlines.
Despite this year's extension, it still might be in your best interest to get your 2020 taxes filed ASAP. Here's why.
Video by Stephen Parkhurst
Last year, the average federal tax refund for individuals was $2,549. This year, the average refund so far has been just shy of $3,000 as of March 5, according to the IRS.
"The sooner you file, the sooner you'll be eligible to receive your refund," Jeffrey Levine, a CPA and the chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, told Grow earlier this year. "That's money in your pocket sooner rather than later."
Aside from securing your refund, filing your 2020 taxes will allow you to claim any stimulus money you were owed but never received. If your income fell last year, you could be eligible to receive stimulus check aid in the form of a tax credit called the Recovery Rebate Credit. If you are claiming a new child on your 2020 tax return, filing your taxes will allow you to collect that additional aid, too.
"The economic impact payments were based on your 2019, or in some cases your 2018, income," meaning the agency didn't know if the Covid-19 pandemic and recession affected your finances last year, Janet Holtzblatt, senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, recently told Grow. "When you file your 2020 taxes, the IRS will know how you might have been affected by the pandemic," she says.
Filing soon can also allow you to avoid tax scams. The IRS said it found $2.3 billion of total tax fraud during the government's most recent fiscal year. That was up from $1.8 billion from the year before. And, while tax scams can happen at anytime, but they're more likely to happen during tax season.
Grow is published by Acorns + CNBC. Acorns helps you invest spare change automatically into diversified portfolios. Download the app today or learn more at Acorns.com.
More from Grow: