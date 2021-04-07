The IRS is sending out 'plus-up' stimulus checks: Here's how they work and who's eligible

If you had a child last year, or if you're one of the millions of Americans who saw your income fall in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, be on the lookout for extra cash from the IRS in the form of a "plus-up" payment, according to the tax agency.

As the IRS processes 2020 tax returns, it's sending out extra checks to people who didn't get some or any of the stimulus money they were owed from one or more of the three rounds of federal stimulus payments.

Each round of stimulus checks had its own eligibility thresholds and payment amounts. To determine eligibility, the tax agency relied on a person's most recent tax returns, as far back as 2018. But prior year tax returns may not have reflected how the pandemic affected your finances in 2020.

"These 'plus-up' payments could include a situation where a person's income dropped in 2020 compared to 2019, or a person had a new child or dependent on their 2020 tax return, and other situations," the IRS statement said.

The latest batch of stimulus payments sent Wednesday included more than 1 million "plus-up" payments, with a total value of more than $2 billion "for people who earlier in March received payments based on their 2019 tax returns but are eligible for a new or larger payment based on their recently processed 2020 tax returns," the IRS said.

Those "plus-up" payments will continue on a weekly basis as the IRS keeps processing 2020 and 2019 tax returns.

"The taxpayer should receive the additional amount automatically" between now and the summer, says Janet Holtzblatt, senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.

Here are some tax situations that may make you eligible to receive a "plus-up" payment from the IRS.