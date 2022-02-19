'Return being processed' means the IRS got your tax return — but your refund could still be delayed, says CPA

If you've submitted your federal tax return and are checking the IRS Where's My Refund? tool to find out the status of your refund, you may be wondering what "your return is being processed" means.

It means the IRS "got your tax return, so you don't have to sweat that there was an issue with them receiving it," says Howard Samuels, a certified public accountant at Samuels & Associates in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Typically, the IRS processes most returns and issues refunds within three weeks or 21 calendar days of receipt. "Unfortunately, due to Covid-19, the IRS is overwhelmed," Samuels says.

Refunds will probably be delayed this year because of understaffing issues and tax law changes as a result of Covid-19, Samuels says. The IRS is experiencing logjams as a result of disbursing stimulus payments and Child Tax Credit advances, Henry Grzes, a lead manager for tax practice and ethics at the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, recently told Grow.

Still, the IRS says it expects to have "most" refunds out within that 21 days timeline, according to a statement released by the tax agency on January 24.

To speed things along, "filing electronically with direct deposit and avoiding a paper tax return is more important than ever this year," IRS commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement on January 10.

Here's what you can do if you suspect your federal tax refund is delayed or you need more information about your return.