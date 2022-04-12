IRS: You have 1 week left to collect $1.5 billion unclaimed tax refunds — residents in 5 states have the most at stake

Unclaimed income tax refunds worth almost $1.5 billion may be waiting for more than 1.5 million taxpayers who haven't filed their 2018 federal tax returns, according to the IRS.

"By law, there's only a three-year window to claim these refunds," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a recent statement. So if you don't file your 2018 Form 1040 federal income tax return by this year's tax deadline, which is April 18, 2022. If you live in Maine or Massachusetts, you have until April 19, 2022.

If you don't file in time, you could be leaving hundreds of dollars on the table. The median unclaimed refund amount for 2018 is $813, according to the IRS. That means half of those refunds will be more and half will be less than $813.

And if you live in one of these five states, the chances you didn't file for 2018 are higher, according to the IRS.

5. Pennsylvania

Estimated number of people who haven't filed a federal tax return for 2018: 59,459

Median potential refund: $865

4. New York

Estimated number of people who haven't filed a federal tax return for 2018: 77,315

Median potential refund: $896

3. Florida

Estimated number of people who haven't filed a federal tax return for 2018: 98,979

Median potential refund: $818

2. Texas

Estimated number of people who haven't filed a federal tax return for 2018: 145,616

Median potential refund: $856

1. California

Estimated number of people who haven't filed a federal tax return for 2018: 148,938

Median potential refund: $776