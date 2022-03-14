Charmin toilet paper, Keebler cookies, and other items are experiencing 'shrinkflation': Here's how to shop smart

If you've been going through your groceries faster than usual, it might be due to shrinkflation.

Since the pandemic, the cost of raw materials and labor have creeped up, making goods more expensive to produce. Shrinkflation is a practice where companies include less of a product in a package that they sell for the same or a similar price so they can earn more money on an item without consumers noticing.

"Shrinkflation tends to hit a high point in times of inflation because manufacturer's bottom lines are under pressure and whenever manufactures are trying to figure out how to make more money they only have a few options," says Edgar Dworsky, founder of consumer advocacy website Consumer World.

Right now, inflation is high: the cost of all items is up 7.9% from last year, according to the Consumer Price Index. And items across product categories are being "downsized," Dworsky says. "Paper goods, candy products, chocolate" are all being sold in smaller packages.

Here are some products that are currently experiencing shrinkflation, according to Dworsky, and how to shop smarter on your next trip to the grocery store.

Charmin's Mega Rolls

Old packaging: included 264 double-ply sheets per roll

New packaging: includes 244 double-ply sheets per roll

Earth's Best Sesame Street snack bar

Old packaging: 8 snack bars

New packaging: 7 snack bars

Gatorade

Old packaging: 32 ounces

New packaging: 28 ounces

Keebler's Chips Deluxe with M&Ms cookies

Old packaging: 11.3 ounces

New packaging: 9.75 ounces

Pantene Smooth & Sleek shampoo

Old packaging: 12 ounces

New packaging: 10.4 ounces

Snyder's Honey Mustard & Onion pretzels

Old packaging: 12 ounces

New packaging: 11.25 ounces