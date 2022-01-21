How New York Times-bestselling author Jenny Lawson manages adult ADHD: I 'set realistic goals for myself'

When and how did you discover you have ADHD?

My psychiatrist diagnosed me as an adult. I have always had problems concentrating but it became so bad that I was missing deadlines constantly and it would take me an hour to do something a neurotypical person could do in half that time. It caused an incredible amount of anxiety.

What's it like for you to have ADHD as an adult?

I think it's different for everyone but for me it is a paralyzing sort of distraction. Sometimes it feels like I've literally been drugged. When it's bad, I often struggle to remember simple things, including things as basic as my Zip code. I start a project and then drift off to another one I suddenly remember is late and then forget to go back to the first one. In fact, I was supposed to have answered these questions a month ago and I'm just now doing it after a (very kind) reminder. Some people think it's laziness but it is incredibly frustrating and maddening for the person dealing with it because they are working just as hard, but with less rewarding results. It can feel like you're a failure when in fact you're exhausted from all the projects you've half done. Recently I went to toast some bread to make lunch and when I tried to put the bread in there was already bread in it. That had been toasted. Yesterday. Apparently I'd tried to make the same sandwich the day before and completely forgot to get past toasting the bread. It's like living with a maniac who leaves reminders all over about how badly you're doing things.

How have you treated the disorder?

I do a lot of different things to try to treat the disorder, including medication (which I sometimes forget to take), and making lists (which I almost immediately misplace). I also try to get enough sleep, to take walks outside, to cut down on caffeine, and all the other things that help keep it slightly more in check. ADD meds make a giant difference to me but they also have a side effect of adding to my anxiety, which is not great because I already have anxiety disorder.

I listen to pink noise on YouTube, which I don't entirely understand but it's sort of a static that drowns out the distracting noises of lightbulbs (my husband insists that lightbulbs don't make noises but I assure you they do) and helps me write. It's also quite nice because the pink noise video only lasts about 20 minutes so when it ends I know I've actually worked for 20 minutes straight and it can be really helpful to be able to see concrete accomplishments like that.

Any advice for other people who aren't neurotypical?