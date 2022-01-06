This $1,000 'Jeopardy!' investing question stumped all 3 contestants: Do you know the answer?

This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider on the set of "Jeopardy!" Schneider is the first trans person to qualify for the show's Tournament of Champions.

On Wednesday's episode of the long-running game show "Jeopardy!", all three contestants, including Amy Schneider, who is, as on January 6, on a 26-game winning streak, found themselves stumped. The category was "Hand-y Responses." The clue: "An investment fund with a portfolio that tracks a group of stocks such as the S&P 500 companies." The correct response, host Ken Jennings told them, was "index funds." (Get it?) Just because no one rang in doesn't mean that none of the contestants know what index funds are. It's more likely they drew a blank. During my 2019 appearance on the show, neither my opponents nor I could summon a Crayola shade of purple named after a flower. My brain went to lilac and lavender but couldn't find its way to violet. Being on TV is weird, friends. Still, if you were shouting the answer at your screen, you probably weren't alone. After all, investments that track an index currently hold some $20 trillion of investor cash in them, and your workplace retirement plan is virtually guaranteed to offer one. So, if you think you would have snagged the $1,000 clue over champ Amy Schneider, enjoy the moment. And if you didn't know what on Earth Ken was talking about, read on for a quick refresher.

Index funds are passive investments recommended by Buffett and other experts

In general, mutual funds and ETFs come in two flavors. Actively-managed funds are helmed by managers who make trades and calibrate the fund's portfolio in an attempt to outperform a particular market index. The problem with that approach, according to Warren Buffett and a litany of other market observers, is that consistently beating the market is difficult, and very few professional investors can do it. That's where index funds come in. These mutual funds and ETFs aim to replicate the performance of a particular index rather than trying to beat it. Over the long-term, investors in these funds have tended to come out ahead. Over the 10-year period ending in June 2021, just 25% of active funds achieved higher returns than passive funds tracking the same indexes, according to Morningstar.

Low fees can mean you earn higher returns

Part of index funds' return advantage can be chalked up to what investors pay for them. Because there isn't an active manager running the show and collecting a hefty salary, index funds charge very little in the way of management fees. Over time, the fees you pay to own a fund, typically expressed as a percentage of the fund's assets you owe on an annual basis and known as the expense ratio, can eat into your returns.

Video by Courtney Stith The average passive fund charges 0.12% in expenses, compared with 0.62% for the average active fund, according to the latest Morningstar data. Say you invest $10,000 into funds with those expenses and earned an average annual return of 8% over the next 40 years. At the end of the period, passive investors would have about $207,000, having paid about $3,000 in fees. Fees for active investors would total more than $14,000, bringing their total to about $169,000, despite the fact that the fund earned the same return.

Index funds can provide cheap diversification