JetBlue, Alaska Airlines trimming their flight schedules means 'fewer options and higher fares' for summer travelers

Alaska Airlines and JetBlue announced they will trim their flight schedules this summer due to a lack of workers.

Alaska Airlines will reduce its flight schedule by 2% through June due to a lack of pilots and staff, according to a news release. JetBlue will reduce flights by at least 8%, according to a staff email by Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue's COO and president, which was seen by CNBC. Even though the airline hired 2,500 people, it is still short-staffed.

"We've already reduced May capacity 8-10% and you can expect to see a similar size capacity pull for the remainder of the summer," Geraghty said in an email to staff on Saturday.

This will have a direct impact on consumers who are booking summer travel, says Scott Keyes, founder of travel site Scott's Cheap Flights. "It's going to mean fewer options and higher fares," he says.

International flight prices this summer are comparable to what they were in 2019, but domestic prices spiked, Haley Berg, the lead economist at Hopper, said in a statement: "Domestic airfare is trending 7% above 2019 prices at $330, round-trip."

Demand has also risen. Bookings from June to August of this year are already 8% higher than they were during the same time period in 2019, according to the Adobe Digital Economy Index.