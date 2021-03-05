Skip Navigation
News You Can Use

U.S. added more jobs than expected in February: Here's how the headlines can affect your money

Plus, remember to check the expiration date on your airline and hotel vouchers from 2020.

Aditi Shrikant@aditi_shrikant
Twenty/20

Markets posted losses and struggled to recover Friday after a better-than-expected jobs report. Plus why you need to check the expiration date on your airline and hotel vouchers. Here's how the headlines could affect your money.

Markets faltered

All three major indexes posted losses on Thursday, as investors worried whether the central bank could keep surging bond yields and inflation in check. The Dow sank 1.1%, the S&P 500 sank 1.3%, and the Nasdaq closed more than 2% lower. 

Friday, markets attempted to bounce back after a positive job creation report from the Labor Department.

February had better-than-expected job creation 

In February, the U.S. added 379,000 jobs. Experts had forecasted only 210,000.

A majority of jobs came from the battered leisure and hospitality sector, as more states lift dining restrictions. Bars and restaurants gained 286,000 jobs, while the hotel industry added 36,000, and the amusement, gambling, and recreation business added 33,000. 

VIDEO9:4409:44
How to write a resume hiring managers will notice
Earning

Video by Mariam Abdallah

2020 flight vouchers might expire soon 

If you canceled vacation plans last spring due to Covid-19, you might have been issued a voucher to use at a later date. Many of these vouchers were set to expire in 12 months, meaning they might lose their value soon. 

If you have a voucher that's set to expire soon but you aren't comfortable traveling, call the airline or hotel and ask for an extension. Many companies have relaxed their refund policies. 

Words you've heard: 10-year Treasury yield 

A Treasury yield is the return on investment in the U.S. government's debt obligations. A 10-year Treasury yield is often watched as a sign of investor sentiment about the economy. On Friday, the 10-year Treasury yield hit a one-year high before lowering again, stoking inflation fears. 

Although the daily news can have an impact on your wallet, remember to take a long-term outlook when it comes to decisions on spending, saving, and investing.

More from Grow:

