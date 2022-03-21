How to know if a potential employer is 'trying to hide something,' and other interviewing red flags

How to figure out if an employer may be 'trying to hide something'

The pandemic took "away the opportunity to meet with people in person," says Bauke. This made it harder to "see what they're like in their office environment, read their facial expressions" and get a better sense of whether or not you're a fit. As more companies return to the office, the opportunity to interview in person is coming back, too. "One red flag would be they don't give you the opportunity to meet with anyone in person, if possible," says Bauke. To her, this means they could be "trying to hide something," such as disgruntled employees at the company, or an undesirable work environment. Many companies are hiring remote workers who live far enough away that meeting in person isn't an option. Some companies haven't returned to the office yet. And some companies have given up their office spaces altogether, complicating in-person interview opportunities. As you interview, take it case by case, and be wary of any employer that seems especially averse to the idea of you meeting with employees face-to-face.

'Patterns of behavior repeated over time is the corporate culture'

Another element of the process to take note of: How is your prospective boss treating you? If the hiring manager "is showing up late, not apologizing, rescheduling your call constantly — and this is at a time when they need to impress you — what does that say about how this person is going to treat you when you show up and start working for them?" says Gorick Ng, Harvard career adviser and author of "The Unspoken Rules."

Video by Courtney Stith This kind of disrespect does not bode well for when you'll be an employee and they have leverage over you, he says. It could make your work life at this company very difficult. Moreover, it could be indicative of how employees are treated at the company at large. "Patterns of behavior repeated over time is the corporate culture," he says.

Ask: Why do you work here?