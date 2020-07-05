I've been a career coach for 20 years. Here is my best advice for job seekers

I have been a career coach for 20 years, and I have worked with hundreds of CEOs and executives. The most successful CEOs I work with understand that the mindset that is most useful when it's "business as usual" isn't the one that they need to successfully navigate periods of change and disruption. That goes for job seekers as well.

So many of us are looking for new job opportunities right now in industries that have been transformed over the last few months. If that is your experience, as you look for your next role, I would start with answering these three questions.

What are my transferable skills? What does my dream job look like? What is my definition of success?

The important thing about reflecting on these questions is to not censor yourself. There are no wrong answers. Take a few minutes, get them down on paper, and refer to them often as you are reaching out to your network and applying for jobs.

Doing an emotionally honest personal inventory will be a big help when you make new connections and they inevitably ask you, "What are you looking for?"

During a challenging time, no one wants to feel like they are only reaching out because they want or need something. It's natural to worry about this, but I've found that the best way to allay those fears is to approach these conversations with what I call an "us-help mindset."